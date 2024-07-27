Mamata storms out of NITI Aayog meet, says 'stopped from speaking after 5 minutes'

New Delhi: West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Saturday stormed out of the Niti Aayog meeting chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi here claiming that she was "unfairly" stopped from speaking after five minutes while NDA ally and Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu was allowed 20 minutes.
She said she "boycotted" the 9th Governing Council meeting when she was not allowed to complete her speech even as she called for restoring the Planning Commission and criticised the government for "discriminating" Opposition-ruled states in budget allocations.
Mamata had broken ranks with other I.N.D.I.A Chief Ministers, who boycotted the meeting on 'Viksit Bharat @ 2047' over union budget, to attend the deliberations. She had said that she would be the voice of all I.N.D.I.A parties at the meeting and would raise the issue.
"I have boycotted the meeting. Chandrababu Naidu was given 20 minutes to speak. Chief Ministers of Assam, Goa and Chhattisgarh spoke for 10-12 minutes. I was stopped from speaking after just five minutes. This is unfair," she told reporters.
"From the Opposition side, only I am representing here. I was attending this meeting because of the greater interest that cooperative federalism should be strengthened. Even the budget was politically biassed. If you give some special package to some states, I do not have a problem. But I asked why are you discriminating against other states," she said.
She said her microphone was switched off when she spoke about discrimination towards West Bengal and other states.
"I said why did you stop me, why are you discriminating. I am attending the meeting and you should be happy instead of giving more scope to your party, your government. Only I am there from the opposition and you are stopping me from speaking...This is not only the insult of Bengal but also of all regional parties," she said.
Reiterating her demand for scrapping of NITI Aayog, she said it has no financial powers and the question is how it will work. "Give it financial powers or bring back the Planning Commission," she said.
Other Opposition Chief Ministers, who did not come to Delhi, also did not send ministers as their representatives for the meeting as part of the protest. Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin was the first to announce the boycott followed by Congress, which said its three Chief Ministers -- Karnataka's Siddaramaiah, Telangana's A Revanth Reddy and Himachal Pradesh's Sukhwnder Singh Sukhu -- will also not attend.
At a meeting of I.N.D.I.A last Tuesday after the presentation of the budget on Tuesday, floor leaders were asked to impress upon their party leadership to boycott the meeting. However, Trinamool Congress took a different route saying one need not be a "photocopy" of another party.
On Friday, Mamata claimed that there was no coordination on the issue of boycott and she had decided to attend after party General Secretary Abhishek Banerjee and others insisted that she should attend and raise criticism against the government