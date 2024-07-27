Mamata storms out of NITI Aayog meet, says 'stopped from speaking after 5 minutes'

New Delhi: West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Saturday stormed out of the Niti Aayog meeting chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi here claiming that she was "unfairly" stopped from speaking after five minutes while NDA ally and Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu was allowed 20 minutes.

She said she "boycotted" the 9th Governing Council meeting when she was not allowed to complete her speech even as she called for restoring the Planning Commission and criticised the government for "discriminating" Opposition-ruled states in budget allocations.

Mamata had broken ranks with other I.N.D.I.A Chief Ministers, who boycotted the meeting on 'Viksit Bharat @ 2047' over union budget, to attend the deliberations. She had said that she would be the voice of all I.N.D.I.A parties at the meeting and would raise the issue.

"I have boycotted the meeting. Chandrababu Naidu was given 20 minutes to speak. Chief Ministers of Assam, Goa and Chhattisgarh spoke for 10-12 minutes. I was stopped from speaking after just five minutes. This is unfair," she told reporters.