Ministry of Jal Shakti to organise ‘Jal Itihas Utsav’ in Delhi

The restoration work of the Shamsi Talab, Jahaz Mahal in Mehrauli adequately reflects the convergence of various Departments of Central and State Government. Cleaning up of the talab and levelling/cleaning of the park etc. have been undertaken with the help of the Archeological Survey of India and Municipal council of Delhi (MCD), the statement read.

The same has been documented in the form of an e-book which would be launched during the event. Further, a short video on the "Jal Itihas Journey", which showcases the 75 identified Water Heritage sites, will be shown during the event. Also, a musical event “Flowing Strings” will be presented by world-renowned violinist Ms Sunita Bhuyan at the event.

To conserve the nation’s heritage water structures, Ministry of Jal Shakti had constituted a Committee under the Chairmanship of R R Mishra, Ex-DG, National Mission of Clean Ganga (NMCG) to identify 75 ‘Natural Water Heritage Structures’ all over the country as a part of the Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav. The Committee selected 75 Water Heritage Structures which are showcased on the Jal Itihaas Sub-Portal on India-WRIS Portal (https://indiawris.gov.in/wris/#/jalitihaas).

The Ministry of Jal Shakti has successfully implemented the ‘Jal Shakti Abhiyan: Catch the Rain' 2023 throughout the country with the theme “Source Sustainability for Drinking Water,” the statement added.