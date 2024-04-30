De Beers has the diamond. Could it find a bride?

By Andrea Felsted

A diamond is forever. But perhaps not for De Beers’ owner Anglo American Plc.

Facing a $39 billion bid from mining giant BHP Group Ltd, the London-listed company is considering offloading the diamond unit, the Wall Street Journal reported last week. Like marketing a stone without the requisite color or clarity, this wouldn’t be an easy sell.

Prices for rough diamonds have plummeted since a pandemic-driven boom, while man-made stones are revolutionizing the industry. A luxury group with deep pockets might seem like an ideal buyer, but any would be reluctant to take on De Beers’ mining and rough-diamond trading operations.

De Beers, which is owned 85 per cent by Anglo American and 15 per cent by the Government of Botswana, is a storied asset, and these rarely come to market. Once prized names are snapped up, they don’t tend to change hands again. (Think of Cartier, which was acquired by Cie Financiere Richemont in 1993 and remains its crown jewel.) And few are more iconic than De Beers, with it being so synonymous with diamonds.

Given De Beers’ unique nature, it’s hard to value the business. But the best proxy is probably capital employed in the unit, which was $7.3 billion last year. Anglo American and De Beers declined to comment.

That wouldn’t be a stretch for the powerhouses of LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton SE or Richemont to pay. (Kering SA, on the other hand, is grappling with turning around Gucci while borrowings have been swelled by a series of acquisitions.) Even after LVMH’s acquisition of Tiffany & Co. for about $16 billion in 2021, jewelry is one of the few areas where it could add scale, hence its rumored interest in Richemont last year.