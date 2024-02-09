JOIN US
Mumbai-bound flight returned to Delhi due to 'momentary foul smell': IndiGo

IndiGo said that there was a 'momentary foul smell' and the pilot following standard operating procedures landed back in Delhi as a precaution.
Last Updated 09 February 2024, 07:32 IST

New Delhi: A Mumbai-bound IndiGo aircraft returned to the national capital on Friday morning, with the airline saying the plane came back as a precaution due to a 'momentary foul smell'.

The flight 6E 449 returned to the Indira Gandhi International Airport (IGIA) sometime after take-off. In a statement, IndiGo said that there was a 'momentary foul smell' and the pilot following standard operating procedures landed back in Delhi as a precaution.

Specific details could not be immediately ascertained.

"An alternate aircraft was arranged for the passengers. We deeply regret the inconvenience caused to all the passengers," the airline said.

(Published 09 February 2024, 07:32 IST)
