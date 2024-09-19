One dies after speeding car runs over two men sleeping on Delhi footpath

New Delhi: A 40-year-old man died after a speeding car allegedly ran over two labourers sleeping on a footpath in the Geeta Colony area of Delhi's Shahdara, police said on Thursday.
The alleged incident occurred at Pusta Road in Gandhi Nagar in the early hours.
When a police team reached the spot, they found a car mounted on the footpath. They learnt that Sonu (40) and Mohammad Islam (38) were injured and taken to SDN Hospital.
Sonu and Islam, both labourers, were sleeping on the footpath.
A police officer said Sonu, a native of Uttar Pradesh's Lucknow, died during treatment while Islam was recuperating.
Shastri Nagar resident Rahul Kumar (38), who was driving the car, was detained from the spot and later arrested.
A case under sections 281 (rash driving) and 125(a) (causing hurt by act endangering life or personal safety of others) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita was registered and an investigation taken up.
Published 19 September 2024, 12:42 IST