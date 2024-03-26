PIL in Delhi High Court to stop CM Arvind Kejriwal from issuing directions while in ED's custody

New Delhi: A public interest litigation has been filed in the Delhi High Court seeking directions to prevent Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, who has been arrested in a money-laundering case linked to the alleged excise policy scam, from issuing orders while in the Enforcement Directorate's (ED) custody.

The petitioner, Surjit Singh Yadav, has said in the PIL that the issuance of such orders by Kejriwal in the chief minister's capacity is against the legal framework as well as the principle of fair and proper investigation.

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) national convenor, who was arrested on March 21 and subsequently remanded to the ED's custody till March 28 by a Delhi court, faces allegations of direct involvement in a conspiracy related to the formulation of the excise policy, favouring specific individuals.

In the PIL, the petitioner, who claims to be a social worker, has asserted that Kejriwal has "virtually forfeited his office" and being in custody, he has disabled himself from performing the duties and responsibilities of a public servant.