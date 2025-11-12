Menu
Delhi blast: Red car suspected to be linked to accused seized in Faridabad

When asked if the EcoSport car has been traced, a Faridabad police spokesperson confirmed over the phone, saying, 'Yes, it has been found in Khandawali village.'
Last Updated : 12 November 2025, 13:29 IST
