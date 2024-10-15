Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiadelhi

Remark on condition of hospitals: Supreme Court issues fresh notice to UP govt on Somnath Bharti's plea

The case against Bharti is pending before the court of the additional chief judicial magistrate of Sultanpur. He moved the top court seeking the transfer of the case to the Rouse Avenue Courts here.
PTI
Last Updated : 15 October 2024, 07:43 IST

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 15 October 2024, 07:43 IST
India NewsAAPDelhiUttar PradeshSupreme CourtSomnath Bharti

Follow us on :

Follow Us