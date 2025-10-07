Menu
28 injuries not from fall: Thane court; awards life sentence to man for assaulting wife and son

Additional Public Prosecutor R W Pande told the court that the assault, which occurred on October 26, 2019, left the accused's wife, Vaijayanti Patil, unconscious for nearly 40 days.
Last Updated : 07 October 2025, 08:57 IST
Published 07 October 2025, 08:57 IST
India NewsMaharashtraThanelife imprisonment

