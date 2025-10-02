Menu
SC ends environment cess exemption for essential goods carriers entering Delhi

The court held that the earlier exemption, granted in October 2015, was creating "genuine operational difficulties" and undermining the purpose of the levy.
Last Updated : 02 October 2025, 09:12 IST
Published 02 October 2025, 09:12 IST
Supreme CourtDelhi News

