Homeindiadelhi

Self-style godman arrested in Delhi for sexual assault

Vinod Kashyap, who also ran a YouTube channel, was arrested in connection with two complaints of sexual assault registered at Dwarka North police station, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Dwarka) M Harsha Vardhan said.
Last Updated 11 October 2023, 07:55 IST

A 33-year-old self-styled godman was arrested for allegedly sexually assaulting women on the pretext of helping them with their problems, police said on Wednesday.

Vinod Kashyap, who also ran a YouTube channel, was arrested in connection with two complaints of sexual assault registered at Dwarka North police station, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Dwarka) M Harsha Vardhan said.

"Vinod was running the Mata Masani Chowki Darbar in the Kakrola area. He also ran a YouTube channel, which has a large following," the officer said.

'In both the cases, it was alleged that he called the women devotees on the pretext of helping with their problems and told them that they must do 'guru seva'. He then sexually assaulted the women and threatened them not to disclose the incident,' he said.

The police registered two cases under sections 376 (rape) and 506 (criminal intimidation) of the Indian Penal Code and arrested the accused. Further investigation is underway, Vardhan added.

(Published 11 October 2023, 07:55 IST)
