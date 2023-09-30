Southwest monsoon withdraws from Delhi: IMD

The India Meteorological Department said on Saturday said that the southwest monsoon has receded from Delhi, with the city receiving above normal rains during the season.
"The southwest monsoon has further withdrawn from some parts of Jammu and Kashmir, Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand; entire Punjab and Haryana-Chandigarh-Delhi; some parts of west Uttar Pradesh, west Madhya Pradesh and east Rajasthan and some more parts of west Rajasthan today," the IMD said in a statement.
The weather office said conditions are becoming favourable for further withdrawal of the monsoon from remaining parts of Jammu, Kashmir, Ladakh, Gilgit, Baltistan, Muzaffarabad region, Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand and west Uttar Pradesh; some more parts of Madhya Pradesh; remaining parts of Rajasthan and some parts of Gujarat in the next three to four days.