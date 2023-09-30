Home
India
Opinion
Karnataka
World
Business
Sports
Entertainment
Video
DH Specials
News Shots
Explainers
Bengaluru
Science
Trending
Brandspot
Photos
#DHCup2023
News Shots
Explainers
Bengaluru
Science
Trending
Brandspot
Photos
#DHCup2023
Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiadelhi

Southwest monsoon withdraws from Delhi: IMD

The weather office said conditions are becoming favourable for further withdrawal of the monsoon from remaining parts of Jammu, Kashmir, Ladakh, Gilgit, Baltistan, Muzaffarabad region, Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand and west Uttar Pradesh.
Last Updated 30 September 2023, 10:17 IST

Follow Us

The India Meteorological Department said on Saturday said that the southwest monsoon has receded from Delhi, with the city receiving above normal rains during the season.

"The southwest monsoon has further withdrawn from some parts of Jammu and Kashmir, Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand; entire Punjab and Haryana-Chandigarh-Delhi; some parts of west Uttar Pradesh, west Madhya Pradesh and east Rajasthan and some more parts of west Rajasthan today," the IMD said in a statement.

The weather office said conditions are becoming favourable for further withdrawal of the monsoon from remaining parts of Jammu, Kashmir, Ladakh, Gilgit, Baltistan, Muzaffarabad region, Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand and west Uttar Pradesh; some more parts of Madhya Pradesh; remaining parts of Rajasthan and some parts of Gujarat in the next three to four days.

ADVERTISEMENT
(Published 30 September 2023, 10:17 IST)
India NewsDelhiRainfall

Follow us on

Follow

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT