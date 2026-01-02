<p>Mangaluru: The Puttur Town police arrested a 36-year-old man and seized 400 grams of ganja from his possession. </p><p>According to the police, the arrested is Mahammed Tausif, a resident of Puttur Kasaba. </p>.Mobile phones, ganja seized in special drive across Karnataka prisons.<p>Acting on a tip off that a man has been selling ganja at Parladka Junction in Puttur Kasaba, Puttur Town station PSI Janardhan K M visited the spot and enquired him. </p><p>During the enquiry, he confessed to selling ganja. A case has been registered under sections 8 (c), 20 (b) of NDPS act. </p><p>The arrested man was produced before the court which remanded him in judicial custody. </p>