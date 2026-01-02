Menu
One held as 400 grams of ganja is seized

Acting on a tip off that a man has been selling ganja at Parladka Junction in Puttur Kasaba, Puttur Town station PSI Janardhan K M visited the spot and enquired him.
Last Updated : 02 January 2026, 12:07 IST
Published 02 January 2026, 12:07 IST
Karnataka News

