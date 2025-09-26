Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiadelhi

Supreme Court allows manufacturing of green crackers in Delhi, but they can't be sold in National Capital Region

'While the fight against air pollution remains paramount, livelihood concerns of workers and practical enforcement challenges must also guide the final policy'
Last Updated : 26 September 2025, 12:52 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 26 September 2025, 12:52 IST
IndiaAir PollutionSupreme CourtfirecrackersDelhi News

Follow us on :

Follow Us