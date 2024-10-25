Supreme Court grants bail to businessman in Delhi liquor policy scam case

<p>New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Friday granted bail to Amandeep Singh Dhall, a businessman, in a corruption case linked to the Delhi liquor policy scam. </p><p>A bench of Justices Surya Kant and Ujjal Bhuyan granted relief to then Managing Director of Brindco Sales Private Limited, having noted that there were nearly 300 witnesses in the CBI’s case, proposed to be examined, and, as a result, the trial would not likely be concluded soon. </p><p>With this order, all the accused in the liquor policy case have reportedly secured bail. </p><p>Earlier, the apex court had granted bail to former Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, AAP leaders Manish Sisodia and Sanjay Singh, and BRS MLC K Kavitha in the case.</p>.Supreme Court initially orders status quo on 'illegal' demolition of places of worship in Gujarat's Gir, later says no interim order necessary.<p>The bench also noted that Dhall has been incarcerated for over 500 days and his further detention would not serve any purpose. </p><p>Senior advocate Siddharth Dave, representing Dhall, submitted before the bench all co-accused have got bail except his client. Earlier, Dhall was granted bail in the money laundering case related to liquor policy.</p><p>The bench, while granting relief to Dhall, made it clear that it has not expressed anything on the merits of the case. </p><p>The court also clarified the bail is subject to terms that will be set by the trial court.</p><p>During the hearing, the bench told the CBI’s counsel to focus on the conviction rate to send across a message to white-collar criminals. </p><p>"You must concentrate on your conviction rate. The quality of your witnesses needs to be focused on, instead of number," the bench told the CBI’s counsel.</p><p>The apex court passed the order on a plea by Dhall challenging the Delhi High Court's judgement of June 4, 2024, which refused to grant him regular bail in the CBI’s case. He was arrested by the CBI in April last year in connection with the case.</p><p>The central agencies claimed Dhall allegedly conspired with other accused and was "actively" involved in the formulation of the liquor policy and facilitating kickbacks to the AAP and its recoupment by the "South Group" through various means. </p><p>According to the CBI and the ED, irregularities were committed while modifying the excise policy and undue favours extended to licence holders.</p><p>The FIR by the CBI was registered on August 17, 2022.</p>