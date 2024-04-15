Supreme Court to hear Kejriwal's plea challenging arrest after April 29

The Supreme Court will hear Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal's plea in the last week of April (after April 29) and asked the Enforcement Directorate to file its response on or before April 24, ANI reported.
Senior advocate Abhishek Manu Singhvi appearing for Kejriwal alleged that the arrest was made to disable him from campaigning. Meanwhile, Justice Khanna said - this is the most possible shortest date.
Kejriwal was arrested by the ED on March 21. The matter pertains to alleged corruption and money laundering in the formulation and execution of the Delhi government's now scrapped excise policy (2021-22).
(Published 15 April 2024, 08:06 IST)