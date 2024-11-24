Home
delhi

'Very good effort', says Ashwini Vaishnaw after watching 'The Sabarmati Report'

'Bringing the truth of Sabarmati to light is a very good effort. This truth should be revealed to the nation,' Vaishnaw told reporters after watching the movie.
PTI
Last Updated : 24 November 2024, 13:40 IST

Published 24 November 2024, 13:40 IST
India NewsAshwini VaishnawDelhiIndian PoliticsGodhraInformation and Broadcasting MinistryVikrant Massey

