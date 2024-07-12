Video showing journalist uttering alleged objectionable word 'not edited': X tells Delhi High Court

X, in its application-cum-reply, said, "This court cannot conclude that the video is 'edited' or that it contains 'insertions' merely on the basis of plaintiff's (Sharma) vague and unsubstantiated assertions… The injunction order should be vacated because it has prejudiced the trial in the suit by already returning an unsubstantiated finding that the video is edited at a preliminary stage, when prima facie there was no 'editing'." It said since the injunction application of the plaintiff fails to establish that the content is "malicious" or "palpably false", granting an injunction would also stifle public debate and allow the misuse of litigation to suppress public participation.