<p>A CCTV footage that showed the precise moment of the explosion that took place near <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/delhi">Delhi</a>'s Red Fort surfaced on Wednesday.</p><p>The visual was recorded by a surveillance camera installed at the crossing of the Red Fort, and showed busy traffic movements before a sudden fireball was seen in the screen.</p>.Larger conspiracy? Mobile dump data shows arrested doctor recced Red Fort area in January.<p>The recording confirmed the time of the explosion that investigators established earlier.</p>.<p>The blast occurred around 6.50 pm on Monday, and it seemed like a red balloon bursting, followed by chaos and panic as people run for cover.</p><p>The car is believed to have been driven by Dr Umar Nabi, assistant professor at Al-Falah University in Haryana's Faridabad.</p><p><em>With PTI inputs</em></p>