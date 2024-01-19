JOIN US
delhi

Water supply to be affected on Jan 22-23 in parts of South, Central Delhi: Jal Board

'Due to DJB's annual program for flushing of underground reservoir and booster pumping station, water supply will be affected on January 22 and January 23 in parts of South and Central Delhi,' the Jal Board said in a notice.
Last Updated 19 January 2024, 11:01 IST

New Delhi: Due to the Delhi Jal Board's annual programme of flushing underground reservoirs and booster pumping stations, water supply will be affected on January 22 and 23 in parts of South and Central Delhi, the agency said on Friday.

It said the areas that will be affected include Defence Colony, South Extension, Rohini, Mehrauli, Maidangarhi, Jasola Vihar, Harkesh Nagar, Sanjay Colony, Okhla Phase-II, Central Secretariat, President's House, Parliament, India Gate, Ashoka Road, Nirman Bhawan, Sunder Nagar, Lodhi Road, Vigyan Bhawan and Connaught Place.

"Due to DJB's annual program for flushing of underground reservoir and booster pumping station, water supply will be affected on January 22 and January 23 in parts of South and Central Delhi. Water Tanker will be available on request. Inconvenience caused to the public is regretted," the Delhi Jal Board (DJB) said in a notice.

Other parts of the city that will see water supply being affected are Janpath, Rakab Ganj, North Avenue, Pitampura, Shalimar Bagh and NDMC areas, it added.

(Published 19 January 2024, 11:01 IST)
