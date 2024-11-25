'With folded hands': Engineer Rashid seeks interim bail to attend Parliament Winter Session

<p>New Delhi: Jammu and Kashmir MP Engineer Rashid on Monday moved a Delhi court seeking interim bail in a terror-funding case to attend the Parliament session.</p><p>After Rashid urged Principal District and Sessions Judge Vimal Kumar Yadav to grant him the reprieve, the court asked the National Investigation Agency to file a response by November 27.</p><p>Engineer Rashid, appearing virtually in court from Tihar Jail, said, "I have been elected by my people. I was not allowed to attend the last session. With folded hands I request you that I may be granted interim bail."</p>.'Modani' uproar cuts short first day of Parliament Winter session; notices served on Manipur, Sambhal violence .<p>During the proceedings, the counsel for Rashid and the NIA jointly sought the matter to remain in the court hearing it and not transfer it to another court.</p><p>The court would further hear both sides on November 27.</p>