Woman, minor daughter injured as fire breaks out at house in west Delhi

New Delhi: A woman and her nine-year-old daughter have been injured after a fire broke out at a house in west Delhi's Rajouri Garden due to leakage in a gas cylinder, police said on Tuesday.

According to the fire department, the call about the incident was received at 11.30 am on Monday following which two fire tenders were rushed to the spot. Fire department officials rescued Omvati (35) and her daughter Hemlata from the house.

"Omvati sustained 75 per cent burn injuries while Hemlata got 20 per cent burn injuries. Both are undergoing treatment at the hospital," said a senior Delhi Fire Service (DFS) official.