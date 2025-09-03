<p>New Delhi: The Yamuna River level was recorded at 206.83 metres at the Old Railway Bridge (ORB) on Wednesday at 8 am, officials said.</p>.<p>"As per current indications, the water level by 7 am on September 3, 2025, is likely to be 206.90 metres, and thereafter, the water level is likely to rise," the flood advisory issued on Tuesday evening had said.</p>.<p>The Yamuna River in Delhi had crossed the evacuation mark on Tuesday, as the water level was recorded at 206.03 metres and has been increasing since.</p>.Yamuna water enters houses in Delhi as river crosses danger mark; evacuation begins.<p>As the water level rose, people living in low-lying areas were being evacuated by district authorities, and the ORB was closed for traffic.</p>.<p>"The reason for the rising water level is mostly due to the high volumes of water released from the Wazirabad and Hathnikund barrages every hour. The forecast indicates a further increase in the water level," an official from the Central Flood Control Room added.</p>.<p>The river received a discharge of 1.62 lakh cusecs from Hathnikund Barrage and 1.38 lakh cusecs from Wazirabad Barrage at 8 am. </p>