Youth Congress demands Adani's arrest over Rs 2,106 crore bribery charge

The protest was led by Indian Youth Congress President Uday Bhanu Chib in which several protesters, including those coming from other states, raised slogans against Adani holding placards.
PTI
Last Updated : 25 November 2024, 10:34 IST

Published 25 November 2024, 10:34 IST
India NewsDelhiIndian PoliticsAdani GroupJantar MantarAdaniIndian Youth Congress

