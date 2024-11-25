Youth Congress demands Adani's arrest over Rs 2,106 crore bribery charge

<p>New Delhi: The Indian Youth Congress on Monday staged a protest at the Jantar Mantar demanding the arrest of billionaire industrialist Gautam Adani over allegations that the Adani Group paid Rs 2,106 crore ($250 million) in bribe to government officials for favourable solar power contracts in four Indian states.</p>.<p>The protest was led by Indian Youth Congress President Uday Bhanu Chib in which several protesters, including those coming from other states, raised slogans against Adani holding placards.</p>.Nine Adani group firms climb in early trade; Adani Energy surges nearly 7%.<p>The ports-to-energy conglomerate has been hit by an indictment in a US court against its founder chairman Gautam Adani and two other executives for allegedly paying Rs 2,233 crore ($265 million) bribe to Indian officials to secure solar power contracts.</p>.<p>The Adani Group has denied the charge, saying the allegations levelled by the US prosecutors are baseless and that the conglomerate is compliant with all laws.</p>