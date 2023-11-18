JOIN US
Delighted to know you found joy among people, culture here: PM Modi to Mick Jagger

In his post mixed with Hindi on X on Friday, Jagger shared a video of him singing and expressed his happiness at his stay in India.
Last Updated 18 November 2023, 09:12 IST

Follow Us

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Saturday that he is delighted that legendary rockstar Mick Jagger enjoyed his stay in India and shared the title of one of his famous songs in a post on X.

''You Can't Always Get What You Want', but India is a land brimming with seekers, offering solace and 'Satisfaction' to all. Delighted to know you found joy among the people and culture here. Do keep coming...," Modi said on the microblogging website.

In his post mixed with Hindi on X on Friday, Jagger shared a video of him singing and expressed his happiness at his stay in India.

"Thanks India. Got away from it all here! Away from routine work, I am very happy at coming to India," he had said.

Jagger was seen watching a World Cup cricket match recently.

