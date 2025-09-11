<p>New Delhi: As Mohan Bhagwat celebrated his 75th birthday, the Congress on Thursday took potshots at Prime Minister over his "over-the-top tribute" to Mohan Bhagwat, claiming that it was a "desperate bid to curry favour" with the RSS leadership.</p><p>The remarks came as Modi wrote in an article, which appeared in several publications, that Bhagwat's tenure as RSS Sarsangchalak since 2009 will be considered the "most transformative period" in the organisation's 100-year journey. He also said Bhagwat is a living example of 'Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam'.</p>.RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat dedicated life to social change, harmony: PM Modi.<p>Congress General Secretary (Communications) Jairam Ramesh said on 'X', "the Prime Minister, in his desperate bid to curry favour with the RSS leadership, has written an over-the-top tribute to Mohan Bhagwat on his 75th birthday today."</p>.<p>Ramesh said the Prime Minister has recalled that it was on 11 September, 1883 that Swami Vivekananda gave his "immortal" speech in Chicago and that al Qaeda terrorists attacked the United States.</p><p>"But not surprisingly, the PM has not mentioned that Mahatma Gandhi first gave the call for satyagraha on 11 September, 1906, in Johannesburg. That was when the world first heard of this revolutionary idea. Of course it is too much to expect the PM to remember the origin of satyagraha since the very word 'satya' (truth) is alien to him," he said.</p><p>"The Prime Minister, who himself claimed to be non-biological, makes his 'pravachans' appear as if they are God-se," he said in apparent reference to Nathuram Godse, who assassinated Gandhi.</p><p>Congress Lok Sabha Whip Manickam Tagore posted on 'X', "(LK) Advani-ji at 75: 'Rule is rule, step aside'. Murali Manohar Joshi-ji at 75: 'Rule is rule, retire gracefully.' Mohan Bhagwat-ji at 75: Modi writes poetry on 'Wisdom and Trust'. So the famous 75-year retirement rule is not a principle, just a tool," he said.</p>.<p>"Apply it to Advani-ji and Joshi-ji. Bend it for Bhagwat-ji. Ignore it for Modi himself. This is not respect, this is sycophancy. A long essay in praise of Bhagwat-ji is nothing but Modi's insurance policy - a message to Nagpur: 'Don't apply 75 to me in 2025'. The hypocrisy is breathtaking. For BJP founders - retirement. For Nagpur boss - celebration. For Modi - exemption. Principles are meant for all. But in Modi's politics, principles are disposable. Convenience first, conscience never," he added.</p>