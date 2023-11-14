DH Evening Brief: Adani Energy advisor on Environment Min's clearance panel sparks row; 'Bahut hua satte ka khel, bye-bye Bhupesh Baghel' says Anurag

Opposition slams govt after Adani Energy advisor appointed to Environment Ministry's clearance committee
Opposition parties on Tuesday attacked the Modi government for appointing Janardhan Chaudhary as a member of the Centre's Expert Appraisal Committees (EAC) under the Environment Ministry, saying he is an employee of the Adani Group.
Read more
'Bahut hua satte ka khel, bye-bye Bhupesh Baghel': Anurag Thakur attacks Cong in Chhattisgarh over Mahadev app row
Union minister Anurag Thakur on Tuesday accused the Congress of having a 'soft approach' in tackling terrorism and claimed that thousands of people died in the country in terror incidents due to its wrong policies.
Read more
Mizoram police arrest 42 Myanmar military personnel who crossed border in search of 'rebels'
Mizoram police arrested at least 42 Myanmar military personnel on Monday for "illegally crossing the border" following an airstrike against "rebels" in the neighbouring country. Mizoram shares a 500-km-long border with Myanmar.
Read more
Omar Abdullah asks Congress to revoke hijab ban in Karnataka
National Conference leader Omar Abdullah on Tuesday asked Congress leaders Mallikarjun Kharge and Rahul Gandhi to work on revoking the ban on hijab (headcover) imposed by the Karnataka government.
Read more
Kane Williamson calm in the wake of semifinal storm
Kane Williamson could well have been on vacation, engaging his friends in banter over a cold beer. That’s the vibe he wore. Only, he was at a press conference at the Wankhede stadium ahead of their all-important semifinals against India.
BJP toppled Cong govt in MP by purchasing MLAs, alleges Rahul
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday accused the BJP of toppling his party's government in Madhya Pradesh in 2020 by purchasing MLAs, and expressed confidence that the grand old party would win around 150 seats in the assembly elections in the state to be held on November 17.
Read more
Don't want to hide my caste, haven't done politics using it: Sharad Pawar
Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) president Sharad Pawar on Tuesday said he does not want to hide his caste and that he has never done politics using it as a medium.
Read more
Lalu Prasad's associate 'acquired' several lands in land-for-railway jobs case: ED
Amit Katyal, who was arrested recently in the alleged land-for-railway jobs money laundering case, 'acquired' several lands from aspirants on behalf of the RJD chief and former Union railways minister Lalu Prasad Yadav, the ED has alleged.
Read more
BJP leaders are giving 'absurd' justifications for firecracker bursting during Diwali: Gopal Rai
Environment Minister Gopal Rai on Tuesday said people associated with the BJP are offering 'absurd' justifications for supporting firecracker bursting during Diwali, which resulted in a sharp spike in pollution levels in the national capital.
Read more