DH Evening Brief | Avoid flip-flops in national exam, Supreme Court tells NTA; Kerala to notify Wayanad landslide

The Supreme Court on Friday directed the Centre and the National Testing Agency to take up slew of measures in holding the NEET-UG exam to ensure an unbiased, impartial and robust system to make a fool proof and a transparent exam system.
The Kerala state government has issued an order on Friday declaring the villages under the Meppadi Gram Panchayat area as a disaster-affected, with sources stating that the measure that will bring a formal recognition to the devastation in Wayanad and allow the state government to ask for more funds from the Centre.
India stunned Tokyo Games silver medallist and their biggest nemesis Australia 3-2 here on Friday to finish their pool engagements on a high having already qualified for the quarterfinals of men's hockey competition at Paris Olympics.
The Delhi High Court on Friday castigated police and MCD over the drowning of three civil services aspirants at a basement of a coaching centre in Rajinder Nagar here, saying it was unable to fathom how the students could not come out and transferred the case to Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI).
The Supreme Court on Friday turned down a batch of pleas seeking a court-monitored investigation into the electoral bonds scheme.
In a major relief to BYJU's, the NCLAT on Friday set aside insolvency proceedings against the troubled edtech major over a sponsorship deal and approved a Rs 158 crore settlement with the Board of Control for Cricket in India.
Trinamool Congress (TMC) is upping the ante over the 18 per cent GST on life and health insurance premium with West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee urging Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman to review the "anti-people" tax and and its floor leader Sudip Bandyopadhyay raising the issue in Lok Sabha.
Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan
Credit: PTI Photo
The Supreme Court's observation on no systemic breach of sanctity in the 2024 NEET-UG exam has vindicated the government's stand, Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan said on Friday.
Union Health Minister J P Nadda.
Credit: PTI File Photo
The WHO's recent report stating that half of India's adult population is physically unfit relied on data collected only from three states and one UT, and the results were extrapolated through a modelling technique indicating inbuilt methodological issues, Union Health Minister J P Nadda told the Lok Sabha on Tuesday.
A Pune court on Friday granted bail to Manorama Khedkar, mother of former probationary IAS officer Puja Khedkar, in a criminal intimidation case connected to a land dispute.
