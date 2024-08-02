Home
DH Evening Brief | Avoid flip-flops in national exam, Supreme Court tells NTA; Kerala to notify Wayanad landslide

Here are the top news of the evening.
DH Web Desk
Last Updated : 02 August 2024, 13:12 IST

NEET row: Avoid flip-flops in national exam, Supreme Court tells NTA

The Supreme Court on Friday directed the Centre and the National Testing Agency to take up slew of measures in holding the NEET-UG exam to ensure an unbiased, impartial and robust system to make a fool proof and a transparent exam system.

Kerala to notify Wayanad landslide, sets stage for national disaster' declaration

The Kerala state government has issued an order on Friday declaring the villages under the Meppadi Gram Panchayat area as a disaster-affected, with sources stating that the measure that will bring a formal recognition to the devastation in Wayanad and allow the state government to ask for more funds from the Centre.

India stun Australia 3-2 in Paris Olympics, first victory since 1972

India stunned Tokyo Games silver medallist and their biggest nemesis Australia 3-2 here on Friday to finish their pool engagements on a high having already qualified for the quarterfinals of men's hockey competition at Paris Olympics.

Manu Bhaker qualifies for 25m pistol final at Paris Olympics

Indian shooter Manu Bhaker kept herself on track for a hat-trick of Olympic medals, coming up with one of her most memorable performances in her favourite event, the 25m sports pistol, as she booked a place in the final placed second at the Chateauroux shooting range here on Friday.

Coaching centre deaths: Case transferred to CBI, Delhi HC slams police, MCD

The Delhi High Court on Friday castigated police and MCD over the drowning of three civil services aspirants at a basement of a coaching centre in Rajinder Nagar here, saying it was unable to fathom how the students could not come out and transferred the case to Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI).

Supreme Court junks pleas seeking court-monitored SIT probe into electoral bonds scheme

The Supreme Court on Friday turned down a batch of pleas seeking a court-monitored investigation into the electoral bonds scheme.

NCLAT approves BYJU'S settlement with BCCI, sets aside insolvency plea against edtech firm

In a major relief to BYJU's, the NCLAT on Friday set aside insolvency proceedings against the troubled edtech major over a sponsorship deal and approved a Rs 158 crore settlement with the Board of Control for Cricket in India.

'Anti-people tax': TMC ups the ante over 18% GST on life and medical insurance premiums

Trinamool Congress (TMC) is upping the ante over the 18 per cent GST on life and health insurance premium with West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee urging Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman to review the "anti-people" tax and and its floor leader Sudip Bandyopadhyay raising the issue in Lok Sabha.

Truth always wins: Education Minister Pradhan after Supreme Court NEET verdict

The Supreme Court's observation on no systemic breach of sanctity in the 2024 NEET-UG exam has vindicated the government's stand, Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan said on Friday.

WHO report on Indians being physically unfit based on 'extrapolations', says Health Minister J P Nadda

The WHO's recent report stating that half of India's adult population is physically unfit relied on data collected only from three states and one UT, and the results were extrapolated through a modelling technique indicating inbuilt methodological issues, Union Health Minister J P Nadda told the Lok Sabha on Tuesday.

Former IAS trainee officer Puja Khedkar's mother gets bail in criminal intimidation case

A Pune court on Friday granted bail to Manorama Khedkar, mother of former probationary IAS officer Puja Khedkar, in a criminal intimidation case connected to a land dispute.

Published 02 August 2024, 13:12 IST
India News

