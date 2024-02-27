DH Evening Brief: Cong wins three RS seats, BJP bags on in K'taka; Centre extends ban on Jamaat-e-Islami, J&K for five more years

Rajya Sabha elections: Congress wins three seats, BJP bags one in Karnataka
Those who were elected to the Upper House are Ajay Maken, G C Chandrasekhar and Syed Naseer Hussain, all belonging to the Congress, and Narayansa K Bhandage of the BJP.
Centre extends ban on Jamaat-e-Islami, Jammu Kashmir for five more years
The government on Tuesday extended the ban on Jamaat-e-Islami, Jammu Kashmir, for five more years for continuing activities against the security, integrity and sovereignty of the nation, Union Home Minister Amit Shah said.
AAP announces four candidates from Delhi, one from Haryana
The Aam Aadmi Party named three sitting MLAs and two former MPs to fight the Lok Sabha elections from four seats in Delhi and one in Haryana, where the party has entered into an alliance with the Congress.
I.N.D.I.A. bloc has conceded defeat, says PM Modi in Tamil Nadu rally
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday said the constituents of I.N.D.I.A. bloc have accepted defeat, but intend to loot Tamil Nadu.
SC asks Tamil Nadu district collectors to appear before ED in probe related to illegal sand mining
The Supreme Court directed five district collectors of Tamil Nadu to appear before the ED in connection with an ongoing money laundering probe pertaining to alleged illegal sand mining.
CPI(M) fields former ministers KK Shailaja, Thomas Isaac and Raveendranath from Kerala
From politburo member to ministers, sitting MLAs and dissident leaders from the rival camps, the CPI(M) in Kerala has announced candidates for the 15 Lok Sabha seats in Kerala from which the party is contesting.
Shinde govt tables Maharashtra Interim Budget
With an eye on the 2024 Lok Sabha polls, the BJP-led Maha Yuti government in Maharashtra on Tuesday tabled the Interim Budget, which prioritises Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s key areas.
FIR lodged against JD(S) Rajya Sabha candidate for 'threatening' Congress MLAs during poll
An FIR has been registered against the JD(S) leader contesting the Rajya Sabha elections in Karnataka, D Kupendra Reddy, and his aides at the Vidhana Soudha police station in Bengaluru.
PM Modi introduces astronauts for Gaganyaan Mission
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday announced the names of the four astronauts selected to participate in the Gaganyaan Mission.
Joe Biden faces protest vote over Gaza in Michigan
US President Joe Biden's support for Israel's war against Hamas in Gaza will be put to a test in Michigan, home to a large Arab American constituency.
Meta CEO Zuckerberg meets Japan PM Kishida in Tokyo to discuss AI
Meta Platforms Chief Executive Mark Zuckerberg discussed artificial intelligence issues with Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida during the Facebook founder's trip through Asia.
Shami undergoes ankle surgery, set to miss IPL
Senior India pacer Mohammed Shami has undergone a successful surgery on his left achilles tendon, which rules him out of next month's IPL and possibly the T20 World Cup in June