DH Evening Brief | Congress, CPI, TMC leader hit with I-T notices; I.N.D.I.A. leaders to join Kejriwal arrest protest

Congress slapped with I-T notices of over Rs 1,800 cr; to hold nationwide protests from March 30
The Congress will hold nationwide protests over the weekend against fresh income tax demand of over Rs 1,800 crore, which it has described as an "egregious attack" on democracy and imposition of "tax terrorism" amid the crucial Lok Sabha elections.
Ahead of Lok Sabha polls, CPI, TMC leader hit with I-T notices too
The Communist Party of India (CPI) has received a notice from the income-tax department, asking it to pay "dues" of Rs 11 crore for using an old PAN card while filing tax returns during the last few years, sources said on Friday.
Trinamool Congress leader Saket Gokhale has also claimed that he has received 11 I-T notices in the last 72 hours.
Rahul, Kharge, Pawar, Akhilesh among I.N.D.I.A. bloc leaders to join AAP rally at Ramleela ground
Top Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance (I.N.D.I.A.) bloc leaders, including Rahul Gandhi, Mallikarjun Kharge, Sharad Pawar, Uddhav Thackeray, Akhilesh Yadav and Tejashwi Yadav will attend Aam Aadmi Party's (AAP) 'Maharally' to be held in Delhi on March 31, senior party leader Gopal Rai said on Friday.
Mahagathbandhan announces LS seat-sharing for Bihar, RJD to contest 26, Congress 9 & Left 5
The Mahagathbandhan, the opposition coalition in Bihar, on Friday announced that the RJD, its largest constituent, will contest 26, out of the state’s 40 Lok Sabha seats.
Rameshwaram Cafe blast: NIA announces Rs 10 lakh reward for info on key accused
The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Friday announced a Rs 10 lakh reward for citizens who share information leading to the arrest of each of the two key accused in Bengaluru's Rameshwaram Cafe blast case.
225 sitting Lok Sabha MPs face criminal charges; 5% billionaires
Out of the 514 sitting Lok Sabha MPs analysed, 225 (44 per cent) have declared criminal cases against themselves, according to the self-sworn affidavits analysed by poll rights body Association of Democratic Reforms (ADR).
UP court orders judicial probe into Mukhtar Ansari's death
A chief judicial magistrate's court in Uttar Pradesh's Banda on Friday ordered a judicial inquiry into the death of gangster-politician Mukhtar Ansari, a senior official said.
IPL 2024: Challengers, Knight Riders look to maintain winning momentum
For RCB, the elephant in their room is their bowling. Kolkata wear a relatively more balanced look to them, but they will want to get their batters in order, especially those plying their wares between Phil Salt and Ramandeep Singh at No.5.
Lok Sabha elections 2024: Kharge has his task cut out in Karnataka
For Congress President M Mallikarjun Kharge, who calls himself "Bhoomi Putra" of Karnataka, the coming Lok Sabha elections in the state is another prestigious battle of sorts in less than a year.
Nirmala Sitharaman’s cop-out may impact her political future
Nirmala Sitharaman has backed out despite the BJP showing keenness that Upper House members ‘prove their mettle’ with the electorate.
'Foreign meddling' in Maldives: Muizzu trains guns on pro-India predecessor Solih
Maldives President Mohamed Muizzu has alleged that his predecessor, President Ibrahim Mohamed Solih, operated on orders from “a foreign ambassador.”