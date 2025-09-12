<h2>'Gandhiwadi or Gaaliwadi?': Congress faces backlash for AI video imitating Modi’s mother, ahead of Bihar polls</h2>.<p>Barely a couple of weeks since the abuse row rocked the election-bound Bihar, a political firestorm has erupted in the State after the Congress unit released an AI-generated video depicting a dreamlike exchange purportedly between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his late mother, Heeraben Modi.<br><br><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/gandhiwadi-or-gaaliwadi-congress-faces-backlash-for-ai-video-imitating-modis-mother-ahead-of-bihar-polls-3724515">Read more</a></p>.<h2>Stage set for PM Modi's maiden visit to Manipur since 2023 ethnic clashes</h2>.<p>Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to set foot in Manipur on Saturday, over two years after a deadly ethnic violence swept the northeastern state, and unveil projects to the tune of Rs 8,500 crore, officials said.<br><br><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/manipur/stage-set-for-pm-modis-maiden-visit-to-manipur-since-2023-ethnic-clashes-3724491">Read more</a></p>.<h2>Operation Sindoor was a reality check for India: Defence Secretary</h2>.<p>Defence Secretary Rajesh Kumar Singh on Friday said that "Operation Sindoor was a reality check for India" in terms of where we can do better.<br><br><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/operation-sindoor-was-a-reality-check-for-india-defence-secretary-3725041">Read more</a></p>.<h2>'Modani is a (f)law unto itself': Jairam Ramesh as Adani cuts trees in MP; state govt fact-checks him</h2>.<p>Congress leader Jairam Ramesh on Friday alleged that the Adani Group has begun cutting trees on government and forest land for its coal mine project in Madhya Pradesh's Dhirauli in "blatant violation" of the Forest Rights Act.<br><br><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/modani-is-a-flaw-unto-itself-jairam-ramesh-as-adani-cuts-trees-in-mp-3724653">Read more</a></p>.<h2>'Why limit firecracker ban to Delhi-NCR': Supreme Court seeks pan-India policy</h2>.<p>The Supreme Court on Friday asked why anti-pollution measures like the crackers ban were limited to Delhi alone, emphasising the need for clean air for every citizen across the country.<br><br><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/delhi/supreme-court-asks-why-firecracker-ban-limited-to-delhi-ncr-seeks-pan-india-policy-3724943">Read more</a></p>.<h2>Watch: SpiceJet's Kandla-Mumbai plane's wheel falls off after take-off</h2>.<p>A SpiceJet aircraft's wheel fell off after take-off from Kandla airport on Friday and the plane made an emergency landing at Mumbai airport, according to sources.<br><br><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/maharashtra/watch-spicejets-kandla-mumbai-planes-wheel-falls-off-after-take-off-3725043">Read more</a></p>.<h2>'I think we have him': Donald Trump says Charlie Kirk's killer taken into custody</h2>.<p>US President Donald Trump on Friday said law enforcement had taken a suspect into custody in the fatal shooting of conservative activist Charlie Kirk at a Utah university.<br><br><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/world/charlie-kirks-killer-taken-into-custody-days-after-shooting-donald-trump-confirms-3725117">Read more</a></p>.<h2>'Vote chori' main issue today, PM Modi's Manipur visit no 'big deal': Rahul Gandhi</h2>.<p>Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Friday said Manipur has been in trouble for a long time and Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to the strife-torn state now is not a "big deal" as he insisted "vote chori" (vote theft) remains the main issue before the country currently. <br><br><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/vote-chori-main-issue-today-pm-modis-manipur-visit-no-big-deal-rahul-gandhi-3724951">Read more</a></p>.<h2>Death toll in Nepal's anti-graft protests jumps to 51</h2>.<p>The death toll in Nepal's anti-corruption protests this week has jumped to 51, a police spokesperson said on Friday.<br><br><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/world/death-toll-in-nepals-anti-graft-protests-jumps-to-51-3724736">Read more</a></p>.<h2>Asia Cup 2025: Shubman Gill and Abhishek Sharma, the new Jai-Veeru of Indian cricket</h2>.<p>Some 37 years ago, an impish baby-faced right-hander and a smart-alecky left-hander studiedly ignored the frantic exhortations of their furious school team coach, associating themselves in a 664-run alliance which, at the time, was the highest partnership in any form of cricket.<br><br><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/sports/cricket/asia-cup-2025-shubman-gill-and-abhishek-sharma-the-new-jai-veeru-of-indian-cricket-3724853">Read more</a></p>.<h2>Retail inflation rises marginally to 2.07% in August: Govt data</h2>.<p>Retail inflation in August rose slightly to 2.07 per cent from 1.61 per cent in the preceding month, mainly due to increase in prices of vegetables, meat and fish, according to a government data released on Friday.<br><br><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/business/economy/retail-inflation-rises-marginally-to-207-in-august-govt-data-3724930">Read more</a></p>