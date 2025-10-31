<p>Ahmedabad: Paying tribute to Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel at Ekta Nagar’s "Statue of Unity" on the occasion of "Rashtriya Ekta Diwas" in Narmada district, Prime Minister <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/narendra-modi">Narendra Modi </a>on Friday criticised Jawaharlal Nehru for "not allowing Patel to unite the entire Kashmir." </p><p>The Prime Minister accused the Congress of adopting a "spineless approach," which, he claimed, led to the country’s long struggles in Kashmir, the Northeast, and even threats from Naxal-Maoist terrorism. </p>.In my personal opinion, RSS should be banned: Mallikarjun Kharge.<p>“Sardar Patel wanted to unite the entire Kashmir, just as he did with other princely states. But Nehru ji stopped his wish from being fulfilled. Kashmir was divided, given a separate Constitution and a separate flag - and the nation suffered for decades because of Congress’ mistake,” the prime minister said in his speech after offering floral tribute to Patel on the occasion of 150th birth anniversary.<br><br>Modi spoke about the "mistakes made in Kashmir, the challenges in the Northeast, and the spread of Naxal-Maoist terrorism across the country as threats to sovereignty. He said that the government of that time instead of following Patel's policies "chose a spineless approach" because of which the country suffered in the form of violence and bloodshed.</p>.From statue in Delhi to museum in Kerala, Patel's legacy etched in streets, buildings across India.<p>Saying that national unity also meant respecting "diversity of thoughts" and difference of opinion are acceptable in democracy and not personal discord, prime minister Narendra Modi said "after independence, those entrusted with the responsibility of leading the nation attempted to undermine the spirit of ‘We the People’... Individuals and organizations with differing ideologies were discredited and political untouchability was institutionalized."<br><br>The prime minister said, "We all know how Congress governments treated Sardar Patel and his legacy, how they treated Baba Saheb Ambedkar both during his lifetime and after his passing, and how leaders like Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose, Dr. Ram Manohar Lohia, and Jay Prakash Narayan were marginalized. Recently, the RSS completed 100 years, and we saw how the organization was targeted all these years. Beyond a party or a family, every individual and ideology that didn’t align with their views was tried to be made untouchable." </p><p>He also added, "We take pride in the fact that we ended this culture of political untouchability which once divided the nation."</p>