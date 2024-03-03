JOIN US
News Shots
Explainers
Bengaluru
Science
Trending
Brandspot
Photos
Newsletters
Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindia

DH Evening Brief: Congress slams Agnipath scheme; Bengaluru's Rameshwaram Cafe to reopen on March 8

Here are the top stories this evening.
Last Updated 03 March 2024, 13:13 IST

Follow Us

Agnipath scheme has compromised national security, alleges Congress

<div class="paragraphs"><p></p></div>

The Congress on Sunday attacked the Centre over the Agnipath scheme, alleging that it has "compromised" national security and "severely disrupted" the armed forces' recruitment processes in India.

The Congress' attack came after party leader Rahul Gandhi had an interaction with ex-servicemen, potential Agniveer recruits and the youth whose regular recruitment into the armed forces has been disrupted by the introduction of Agnipath during the the Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra in Madhya Pradesh.

Read more

Rameshwaram Cafe's Brookfield outlet in Bengaluru to reopen on March 8

<div class="paragraphs"><p></p></div>

The Brookfield outlet of The Rameshwaram Cafe where a low intensity blast occurred on Friday leaving 10 people injured will be reopened on March 8, said the co-founder and CEO of the popular city eatery.

Read more

Will consider handing over blast case to NIA if need arises, says Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah

<div class="paragraphs"><p></p></div>

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Sunday said the government may consider handing over the Rameshwaram Café blast case to the National Investigation Agency (NIA) if the need arises.

Read more

J&K L-G hands over job letters to relatives of three civilians killed in army custody in Poonch

<div class="paragraphs"><p></p></div>

Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Sunday handed over government job appointment letters to the next of kin of three civilians, who were allegedly killed in army custody following an ambush by the terrorists in Poonch district in December last year.

Read more

Harsh Vardhan, BJP veteran & former health minister, quits politics a day after party denies him Lok Sabha ticket

<div class="paragraphs"><p></p></div>

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) veteran and former union health minister Harsh Vardhan on Sunday announced his retirement from politics.

This came a day after the BJP announced its first list of candidates for Lok Sabha polls, dropping two-term MP Harsh Vardhan from Chandni Chowk Lok Sabha seat and naming Praveen Khandelwal as its candidate instead.

Read more

Bhojpuri singer Pawan Singh, BJP candidate from Bengal's Asansol, opts out of Lok Sabha polls

<div class="paragraphs"><p></p></div>

Bhojpuri singer and actor Pawan Singh, the BJP candidate from West Bengal's Asansol, announced on Sunday that he would not be contesting the Lok Sabha polls from the constituency.

In a statement posted on X, Singh expressed his "heartfelt gratitude to the top leadership of the Bharatiya Janata Party" for declaring him as the candidate from Asansol. However, he cited unspecified reasons for his inability to contest the elections from Asansol.

Read more

More than 100 supporters of former PM Imran Khan's party protesting vote rigging arrested in Punjab

<div class="paragraphs"><p></p></div>

More than 100 supporters of jailed former Prime Minister Imran Khan's party have been arrested from different parts of Punjab province of Pakistan for staging rallies against alleged vote rigging, police said on Sunday.

Read more

'Nawaz ka vision, Shehbaz ka mission': Pakistan's newly-elected PM Shehbaz thanks brother

<div class="paragraphs"><p></p></div>

Pakistan's newly-elected Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Sunday thanked his allies in the coalition government for putting their trust in him and making him Leader of the House.

"When my Quaid (leader Nawaz) was elected the prime minister thrice, the development that followed in the country is an example of its own. And it is not wrong to say that Nawaz Sharif is the one who built Pakistan,” Shehbaz said in his victory speech.

Read more

At least 15 children dead from malnutrition, dehydration at Gaza hospital, Gaza health ministry says

<div class="paragraphs"><p></p></div>

At least 15 children have died over the past few days from malnutrition and dehydration at Gaza's Kamal Adwan hospital, the health ministry in Gaza said in a statement.

Read more

Anant-Radhika pre-wedding: Khan trio dances to 'Naatu Naatu'; SRK turns host, greets audience with 'Jai Shri Ram'

<div class="paragraphs"><p></p></div>

Bollywood's three Khans -- Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan and Aamir Khan -- showed off their bromance on-stage on the second day of the grand pre-wedding event of billionaire Mukesh Ambani's son Anant and his fiancee Radhika Merchant. And what better than grooving to the tune of Naatu Naatu, the high-spirited Oscar-winning Telugu song from RRR that celebrates bonhomie?

Read more

ADVERTISEMENT
(Published 03 March 2024, 13:13 IST)
India NewsWorld newsIndian PoliticsWorld

Follow us on

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT