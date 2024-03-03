DH Evening Brief: Congress slams Agnipath scheme; Bengaluru's Rameshwaram Cafe to reopen on March 8

The Congress on Sunday attacked the Centre over the Agnipath scheme, alleging that it has "compromised" national security and "severely disrupted" the armed forces' recruitment processes in India.

The Congress' attack came after party leader Rahul Gandhi had an interaction with ex-servicemen, potential Agniveer recruits and the youth whose regular recruitment into the armed forces has been disrupted by the introduction of Agnipath during the the Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra in Madhya Pradesh.



