DH Evening Brief: Congress slams Agnipath scheme; Bengaluru's Rameshwaram Cafe to reopen on March 8

Agnipath scheme has compromised national security, alleges Congress
The Congress on Sunday attacked the Centre over the Agnipath scheme, alleging that it has "compromised" national security and "severely disrupted" the armed forces' recruitment processes in India.
The Congress' attack came after party leader Rahul Gandhi had an interaction with ex-servicemen, potential Agniveer recruits and the youth whose regular recruitment into the armed forces has been disrupted by the introduction of Agnipath during the the Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra in Madhya Pradesh.
Rameshwaram Cafe's Brookfield outlet in Bengaluru to reopen on March 8
The Brookfield outlet of The Rameshwaram Cafe where a low intensity blast occurred on Friday leaving 10 people injured will be reopened on March 8, said the co-founder and CEO of the popular city eatery.
Will consider handing over blast case to NIA if need arises, says Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah
Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Sunday said the government may consider handing over the Rameshwaram Café blast case to the National Investigation Agency (NIA) if the need arises.
J&K L-G hands over job letters to relatives of three civilians killed in army custody in Poonch
Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Sunday handed over government job appointment letters to the next of kin of three civilians, who were allegedly killed in army custody following an ambush by the terrorists in Poonch district in December last year.
Harsh Vardhan, BJP veteran & former health minister, quits politics a day after party denies him Lok Sabha ticket
Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) veteran and former union health minister Harsh Vardhan on Sunday announced his retirement from politics.
This came a day after the BJP announced its first list of candidates for Lok Sabha polls, dropping two-term MP Harsh Vardhan from Chandni Chowk Lok Sabha seat and naming Praveen Khandelwal as its candidate instead.
Bhojpuri singer Pawan Singh, BJP candidate from Bengal's Asansol, opts out of Lok Sabha polls
Bhojpuri singer and actor Pawan Singh, the BJP candidate from West Bengal's Asansol, announced on Sunday that he would not be contesting the Lok Sabha polls from the constituency.
In a statement posted on X, Singh expressed his "heartfelt gratitude to the top leadership of the Bharatiya Janata Party" for declaring him as the candidate from Asansol. However, he cited unspecified reasons for his inability to contest the elections from Asansol.
More than 100 supporters of former PM Imran Khan's party protesting vote rigging arrested in Punjab
More than 100 supporters of jailed former Prime Minister Imran Khan's party have been arrested from different parts of Punjab province of Pakistan for staging rallies against alleged vote rigging, police said on Sunday.
'Nawaz ka vision, Shehbaz ka mission': Pakistan's newly-elected PM Shehbaz thanks brother
Pakistan's newly-elected Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Sunday thanked his allies in the coalition government for putting their trust in him and making him Leader of the House.
"When my Quaid (leader Nawaz) was elected the prime minister thrice, the development that followed in the country is an example of its own. And it is not wrong to say that Nawaz Sharif is the one who built Pakistan,” Shehbaz said in his victory speech.
At least 15 children dead from malnutrition, dehydration at Gaza hospital, Gaza health ministry says
At least 15 children have died over the past few days from malnutrition and dehydration at Gaza's Kamal Adwan hospital, the health ministry in Gaza said in a statement.
Anant-Radhika pre-wedding: Khan trio dances to 'Naatu Naatu'; SRK turns host, greets audience with 'Jai Shri Ram'
Bollywood's three Khans -- Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan and Aamir Khan -- showed off their bromance on-stage on the second day of the grand pre-wedding event of billionaire Mukesh Ambani's son Anant and his fiancee Radhika Merchant. And what better than grooving to the tune of Naatu Naatu, the high-spirited Oscar-winning Telugu song from RRR that celebrates bonhomie?
