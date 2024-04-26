DH Evening Brief |EVMs damaged in Chamarajanagar as villagers boycott polls; Over 50% turnout till 3 pm in phase 2

Voting process came to a halt as the residents of Indiganatha village in Hanur taluk, Chamarajanagar district, boycotted the polls, expressed opposition by pelting stones and damaged Electronic Voting Machines, at the booth coming under Mahadeshwara Gram Panchayat limits, on Friday.
A voter turnout of over 50 per cent was recorded till 3 pm in the second phase of Lok Sabha elections which was underway in 88 seats across 13 states amid complaints of EVM glitches and bogus voting in some booths in Kerala and West Bengal.
A case was booked against BJP MP and Bangalore South Candidate Tejasvi Surya for allegedly posting a video on a social media platform and soliciting votes on the grounds of religion, the Election Commission said on Friday.
The Supreme Court on Friday decided to examine a PIL for a direction to declare a particular election as null and void if the votes polled to NOTA are more than any of the contesting candidates, in a move to strengthen the citizens' right to reject and force political parties to field good candidates.
Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Friday accused the Centre of depriving West Bengal of funds for social welfare schemes and said that her government will arrange the money.
The AAP on Friday called the BJP 'anti-Dalit', saying it was trying to ensure that a candidate from reserved category does not become the mayor of Delhi.
Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Friday said the BJP-led government at the Centre will implement a Uniform Civil Code (UCC) in the country as it is a guarantee of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, and accused the Congress of advocating personal laws.
The rupee declined 7 paise to close at 83.35 (provisional) against the US dollar on Friday as a strengthening American currency overseas and a selloff in domestic equities weighed on the local unit.
United States is a safe country and it 'cares deeply' for the well-being of Indian students, its Ambassador Eric Garcetti said on Friday and assured their parents that 'their children are our children' when they are in the US.
Former India star Yuvraj Singh has identified the swashbuckling Suryakumar Yadav and pace ace Jasprit Bumrah as key to the team's prospects in the upcoming T20 World Cup owing to their ability to 'change the complexion of a game' in a jiffy.
