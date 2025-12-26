<h2>India condemns recent killing of Hindu youth in Bangladesh, calls hostility against minorities 'matter of great concern'</h2>.<p>India on Friday condemned the killing of Hindu youth in Bangladesh, adding that hostility against minorities in the country is a matter of great concern.<br><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/india-condemns-recent-killing-of-hindu-youth-in-bangladesh-calls-hostility-against-minorities-matter-of-great-concern-3843333"><br>Read more</a></p>.<h2>'Regret having participated in a movement that vilified him': Prashant Bhushan on Manmohan Singh's death anniversary<br></h2>.<p>New Delhi: Senior lawyer Prashant Bhushan, who was in the forefront of the Anna Hazare-led anti-corruption movement against the UPA, on Friday showered praises on former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh on his first death anniversary, saying he "regretted having participated in a movement that "vilified him" and "helped a rogue regime" come to power.<br><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/regret-having-participated-in-a-movement-that-vilified-him-prashant-bhushan-on-manmohan-singhs-death-anniversary-3843262"><br>Read more</a></p>.<p><strong>BMC polls: Thackeray cousins aim to ride on 'Marathi manoos' pitch but must face BJP's full might</strong></p>.<p>Mumbai: The Thackerays may have invoked the Samyukta Maharashtra Movement and reiterated the Centre’s threat to separate Mumbai from Maharashtra, the cousins - Uddhav and Raj — would have to face BJP’s election management machinery as they try to maintain control over the BrihanMumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), the richest civic body of India and one of the biggest in Asia.<br><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/elections/maharashtra/bmc-polls-thackeray-cousins-aim-to-ride-on-marathi-manoos-pitch-but-must-face-bjps-full-might-3843144"><br>Read more</a></p>.<p><strong>9 children injured in drone strike on madrassa in Pakistan's Khyber Pakhtunkhwa</strong></p>.<p>Peshawar: Nine children, including three girls, were injured when a drone struck a madrassa in Pakistan's Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, officials said on Friday.</p><p><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/world/9-children-injured-in-drone-strike-on-madrassa-in-pakistans-khyber-pakhtunkhwa-3843275">Read more</a></p>.<h2>Another Hindu man lynched in Bangladesh over 'extortion' charges; interim govt led by Yunus denies communal angle</h2>.<p>Dhaka/New Delhi: A Hindu man has been lynched in Bangladesh over alleged extortion, according to media reports, days after another man from the minority religion was lynched in the country.<br><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/world/another-hindu-man-lynched-in-bangladesh-over-extortion-charges-interim-govt-led-by-yunus-denies-communal-angle-3842880"><br>Read more</a></p>.<h2>'Papa, I cannot bear pain': Indian-origin man dies after 8-hour wait at Canada hospital</h2>.<p>Toronto: A 44-year-old Indian-origin man has died of suspected cardiac arrest after waiting for more than eight hours for treatment in a Canadian hospital's emergency room area, a media report has said.<br><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/papa-i-cannot-bear-pain-indian-origin-man-dies-after-8-hour-wait-at-canada-hospital-3843303"><br>Read more</a></p>.<h2>Cricket prodigy Vaibhav Suryavanshi conferred with Rashtriya Bal Puraskar</h2>.<p>New Delhi: The 14-year-old batting prodigy Vaibhav Suryavanshi, who has taken the cricket world by storm with his audacious stroke-play, and seven-year-old chess prodigy Vaka Lakshmi Pragnika were among a host of children who were on Friday conferred with the prestigious Pradhan Mantri Rashtriya Bal Puraskar by President Droupadi Murmu here.<br><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/sports/cricket/cricket-prodigy-vaibhav-suryavanshi-conferred-with-rashtriya-bal-puraskar-3843371"><br>Read more</a></p>.<h2>Chitradurga accident | Death roll rises to 7 as bus driver succumbs to injuries</h2>.<p>Hubballi (Karnataka): The toll from the tragic collision in Chitradurga rose to seven following the death of the bus driver on Friday, police said.<br><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/karnataka/karnataka-bus-accident-toll-rises-to-seven-as-driver-succumbs-to-injuries-3843096"><br>Read more</a></p>.<h2>Historic first for BJP in Kerala as V V Rajesh is sworn in as Thiruvananthapuram mayor</h2>.<p>Thiruvananthapuram: V V Rajesh of the BJP has been elected as mayor of Thiruvananthapuram city corporation - a historical event for the saffron party for having its first mayor in Kerala.<br><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/kerala/historic-first-for-bjp-in-kerala-as-v-v-rajesh-is-sworn-in-as-thiruvananthapuram-mayor-3843209"><br>Read more</a></p>.<h2>Gujarat roars back on India's tiger map after over 30 years; NTCA declares it 'tiger-present' state<br></h2>.<p>Ahmedabad: After more than three decades, Gujarat has regained the status of a 'tiger-present state', with the National Tiger Conservation Authority (NTCA) confirming the presence of a tiger in the state, Deputy Chief Minister Harsh Sanghavi said on Friday. <br><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/gujarat/gujarat-roars-back-on-indias-tiger-map-after-over-30-years-ntca-declares-it-tiger-present-state-3843361"><br>Read more</a></p>