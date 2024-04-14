DH Evening Brief: Iran warns Israel of 'larger response' against retaliation after attack; Modi launches BJP's election manifesto

Israel vows victory; Iran warns of 'larger response' against retaliation after attack
Iran warned Israel and the United States on Sunday of a "much larger response" if there is any retaliation for its mass drone and missile attack on Israeli territory overnight, as Israel said "the campaign is not over yet".
'Sankalp Patra': PM Narendra Modi launches BJP's election manifesto
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday released the BJP's Lok Sabha manifesto which has a special focus on the poor, youth, farmers and women, and asserted that the need for a stable government with full majority was necessary when the world was passing through uncertain times.
Flights from Israel resume after airspace reopened
Israeli airlines said that operations were returning to normal on Sunday after an overnight attack by Iranian missiles and drones closed the airspace and led to flight cancellations.
Rameshwaram Cafe blast case: Despite fake Aadhaar, 35 SIM cards, here is what led to breakthrough
The NIA on Saturday got a 10-day custody of the two key suspects in the Rameshwaram Cafe blast case who had been hiding in West Bengal with the help of fake Aadhaar cards using different addresses and other tactics.
'Eat fish, pig or elephant but why make it a show': Rajnath Singh takes dig at Tejashwi Yadav
Without mentioning RJD president Lalu Prasad's son and heir apparent Tejashwi Yadav by name, the former BJP president referred to a "display of enjoying a meal of fish during Navratri, perhaps hoping that the sight will be enjoyed by people of other faiths".
Sharad Pawar compares Modi to Putin, says country heading towards autocracy
Nationalist Congress Party (SP) supremo Sharad Pawar on Sunday said there was no difference between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Russian President Vladimir Putin while accusing the former of slowly destroying democracy in the country.
Air India temporarily suspends Tel Aviv flights
Air India on Sunday decided to temporarily suspend flights to Tel Aviv amid escalating tensions between Israel and Iran.
'Our fight is against opponents of Sanatan Dharma,' says Jay Shah while seeking votes for his father
"You all know that our fight is against the opponents of Sanatan Dharma. We stand as supporters of Sanatan."
Celebrating Ambedkar | The importance of 'Bhim Jayanti'