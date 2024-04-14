JOIN US
IPL
News Shots
Explainers
Bengaluru
Science
Trending
Brandspot
Photos
Newsletters
Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindia

DH Evening Brief: Iran warns Israel of 'larger response' against retaliation after attack; Modi launches BJP's election manifesto

Here are the top stories this evening.
Last Updated 14 April 2024, 13:37 IST

Follow Us

Israel vows victory; Iran warns of 'larger response' against retaliation after attack

<div class="paragraphs"><p></p></div>

Iran warned Israel and the United States on Sunday of a "much larger response" if there is any retaliation for its mass drone and missile attack on Israeli territory overnight, as Israel said "the campaign is not over yet". Read more

'Sankalp Patra': PM Narendra Modi launches BJP's election manifesto

<div class="paragraphs"><p></p></div>

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday released the BJP's Lok Sabha manifesto which has a special focus on the poor, youth, farmers and women, and asserted that the need for a stable government with full majority was necessary when the world was passing through uncertain times. Read more

Flights from Israel resume after airspace reopened

<div class="paragraphs"><p></p></div>

Israeli airlines said that operations were returning to normal on Sunday after an overnight attack by Iranian missiles and drones closed the airspace and led to flight cancellations. Read more

Rameshwaram Cafe blast case: Despite fake Aadhaar, 35 SIM cards, here is what led to breakthrough

<div class="paragraphs"><p></p></div>

The NIA on Saturday got a 10-day custody of the two key suspects in the Rameshwaram Cafe blast case who had been hiding in West Bengal with the help of fake Aadhaar cards using different addresses and other tactics. Read more

'Eat fish, pig or elephant but why make it a show': Rajnath Singh takes dig at Tejashwi Yadav

<div class="paragraphs"><p></p></div>

Without mentioning RJD president Lalu Prasad's son and heir apparent Tejashwi Yadav by name, the former BJP president referred to a "display of enjoying a meal of fish during Navratri, perhaps hoping that the sight will be enjoyed by people of other faiths". Read more

Sharad Pawar compares Modi to Putin, says country heading towards autocracy

<div class="paragraphs"><p></p></div>

Nationalist Congress Party (SP) supremo Sharad Pawar on Sunday said there was no difference between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Russian President Vladimir Putin while accusing the former of slowly destroying democracy in the country. Read more

Air India temporarily suspends Tel Aviv flights

<div class="paragraphs"><p></p></div>

Air India on Sunday decided to temporarily suspend flights to Tel Aviv amid escalating tensions between Israel and Iran. Read more

'Our fight is against opponents of Sanatan Dharma,' says Jay Shah while seeking votes for his father

<div class="paragraphs"><p></p></div>

"You all know that our fight is against the opponents of Sanatan Dharma. We stand as supporters of Sanatan." Read more

Celebrating Ambedkar | The importance of 'Bhim Jayanti'

<div class="paragraphs"><p></p></div>

This year marks his 134th birthday and is being celebrated with enthusiasm nationwide. Read more

ADVERTISEMENT
(Published 14 April 2024, 13:37 IST)
India NewsWorld news

Follow us on

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT