DH Evening Brief | Kejriwal walks out of Tihar jail; Port Blair renamed as Sri Vijaya Puram, announces Amit Shah

Here are the top stories this evening.
DH Web Desk
Last Updated : 13 September 2024, 13:29 IST

Comments

Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal walks out of Tihar jail after SC grants him bail in excise policy case

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Friday stepped out of Tihar jail hours after SC grants him bail in excise policy case

Port Blair renamed as Sri Vijaya Puram, announces Amit Shah

The government has decided to rename Port Blair as Sri Vijaya Puram, Union Home minister Amit Shah announced on Friday.

Govt to pay Rs 2 lakh compensation to families of 29 people who died due to medic's cease work: Mamata

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee announced that the state government would pay a compensation of Rs two lakh to the families of each of the 29 people who died allegedly after not getting treatment due to the ongoing strike by junior doctors.

Complied with all disclosure, recusal guidelines of SEBI: Madhabi Puri Buch

Madhabi Puri Buch, said in a personal statement that she had complied with all disclosure guidelines issued by the Securities and Exchange Board of India.

WHO clears Bavarian Nordic's vaccine as first shot against mpox

The World Health Organisation said on Friday it had cleared Bavarian Nordic's vaccine as the first shot against mpox.

Protests grip Mandi over illegally built mosque; cops use water cannon to disperse crowd

Police used water cannons on Friday to disperse protestors demanding the demolition of a mosque built on encroached land in Himachal Pradesh's Mandi town.

1984 Sikh killings case: Congress leader Jagdish Tytler denies all charges; matter listed for October 3

A Delhi court on Friday framed charges of murder and other offences against Congress leader Jagdish Tytler in a 1984-anti Sikh riots case.

Cristiano Ronaldo sets another record, first to reach a billion followers across social media platforms

Wherever Cristiano Ronaldo seems to be involved, tumbling of records also seems to be a foregone conclusion.

India's bioeconomy reaches valuation of $151 bn, contributes 4.25% to GDP: Report

India's bioeconomy has experienced significant growth, reaching a valuation of $151 billion by the end of 2023, according to a new report

14 people killed in attack in Afghanistan claimed by Islamic State

Fourteen people were killed and six others injured in an attack by unknown armed individuals in central Afghanistan.

