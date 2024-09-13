DH Evening Brief | Kejriwal walks out of Tihar jail; Port Blair renamed as Sri Vijaya Puram, announces Amit Shah

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Friday stepped out of Tihar jail hours after SC grants him bail in excise policy case
The government has decided to rename Port Blair as Sri Vijaya Puram, Union Home minister Amit Shah announced on Friday.
West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee announced that the state government would pay a compensation of Rs two lakh to the families of each of the 29 people who died allegedly after not getting treatment due to the ongoing strike by junior doctors.
Madhabi Puri Buch, said in a personal statement that she had complied with all disclosure guidelines issued by the Securities and Exchange Board of India.
The World Health Organisation said on Friday it had cleared Bavarian Nordic's vaccine as the first shot against mpox.
Police used water cannons on Friday to disperse protestors demanding the demolition of a mosque built on encroached land in Himachal Pradesh's Mandi town.
A Delhi court on Friday framed charges of murder and other offences against Congress leader Jagdish Tytler in a 1984-anti Sikh riots case.
Wherever Cristiano Ronaldo seems to be involved, tumbling of records also seems to be a foregone conclusion.
India's bioeconomy has experienced significant growth, reaching a valuation of $151 billion by the end of 2023, according to a new report
Fourteen people were killed and six others injured in an attack by unknown armed individuals in central Afghanistan.
