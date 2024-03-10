DH Evening Brief: Yusuf Pathan, Mahua Moitra among TMC candidates for 2024 LS polls; India, EFTA ink free trade agreement

Yusuf Pathan, Mahua Moitra among TMC candidates for 2024 LS polls: Check full list
Abhishek surprised many when he announced the name of former cricketer Yusuf Pathan from Baharampur, which is the bastion of Congress leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury. Among some of the prominent names, Abhishek Banerjee will contest from Diamond Harbour, expelled Lok Sabha member Mahua Moitra from Krishnanagar, Bengali film actor Dipak Adhikary from his usual constituency Ghatal, former cricketer and politician Kirti Azad from Bardhaman-Durgapur. Bollywood veteran Shatrughan Sinha will contest from Asansol.
India, EFTA ink free trade agreement; PM Modi calls it 'watershed moment'
India and the four-nation European bloc EFTA on Sunday signed a free trade agreement under which New Delhi has received an investment commitment of $100 billion in the next 15 years.
After ADR, CPI(M) approaches SC with contempt petition against SBI for not adhering to electoral bonds judgement
After the Association for Democratic Reforms (ADR), the CPI(M) has approached the Supreme Court with a contempt petition against SBI for "wilful disobedience" by not adhering to a judgement asking it to provide details of electoral bonds.
Attack on ED officials: Court extends Shajahan Sheikh's CBI custody by four days
A court in West Bengal's Basirhat on Sunday extended the CBI custody of Shajahan Sheikh, the key accused in a mob attack on ED officials at Sandeshkhali, by another four days at the request of the central agency.
Paris Olympics: Bajrang Punia and Ravi Dahiya fail to make the cut
Bajrang Punia and Ravi Dahiya -- the Tokyo Games medallists -- were on Sunday eliminated from the race for the Paris Olympics qualification after losing their respective bouts in the selection trials for the national team.
Poison of appeasement weakening with development, says PM Modi in Azamgarh
Narendra Modi
Credit: PTI Photo
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday said the 'poison of appeasement' is weakening as development takes place. Addressing a rally in Azamgarh, earlier seen as a family bastion of Samajwadi Party leader Akhilesh Yadav, the PM took a dig again at RJD leader Lalu Prasad Yadav's recent remark and said 140 crore Indians are his family.
India jump to No.1 in Test rankings, now reign supreme in all three formats
A day after India crushed England in Dharamsala to win the five-match series 4-1, Rohit Sharma's side claimed the top spot in the ICC Test rankings, overtaking Australia in the latest pecking order released by the world governing body for cricket on Sunday.
Mamata did not even visit Sandeshkhali but PM protested atrocities: Suvendu Adhikari
Stating that Prime Minister Narendra Modi protested against "atrocities" on women at Sandeshkhali at all four rallies he addressed in West Bengal recently, BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari on Sunday claimed that Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee did not find it necessary to visit the place.
Cheetah Gamini gives birth to five cubs at Madhya Pradesh's Kuno National Park; big cat count rises to 26
Cheetah 'Gamini' on Sunday gave birth to five cubs in Kuno National Park in Madhya Pradesh, taking the total number of the big cats in the country to 26, Union Minister Bhupender Yadav said.
Oscars 2024: When and where to watch live in India
The star-studded Oscars 2024 event is being held at Hollywood's Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. Hotstar will stream the event for its viewers in India at 4:00 am (IST) on March 11.
