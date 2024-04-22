JOIN US
Homeindia

DH Evening Brief: Modi again attacks Cong saying it will snatch people's property; BJP's Surat candidate Mukesh Dalal wins unopposed

Here are the top stories this evening.
Last Updated 22 April 2024, 14:10 IST

Congress will snatch your property, even your mangalsutra won't be safe: PM Modi at Aligarh rally

Unfazed by the massive controversy triggered by his reported remarks that Congress would distribute nation's wealth among the Muslims, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday said that the Congress now wanted to snatch the gold possessed by the people, including 'mangalsutras'.

BJP registers first victory as Surat candidate Mukesh Dalal wins unopposed

A day after Congress candidate and his substitute's nominations were canceled over discrepancies in the signatures of their proposers, eight other candidates including one from Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) withdrew their nominations, paving the way for the BJP candidate to be elected unopposed.

Venkaiah Naidu, Mithun Chakraborty, Usha Uthup, Ram Naik conferred Padma awards

Former vice president M Venkaiah Naidu, founder of Sulabh International Bindeshwar Pathak and a host of other prominent persons were conferred with Padma Awards by President Droupadi Murmu at a ceremonial function held at the Rashtrapati Bhavan.

EC declines comment on PM's Rajasthan poll speech

The Election Commission on Monday declined to comment on remarks made by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in his poll speech in Rajasthan.

Delhi court rejects Kejriwal's plea for video call with doctor, tells AIIMS to form medical board to examine him

A Delhi court on Monday directed the AIIMS to constitute a medical board to examine Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal to determine whether he needs insulin to control his sugar levels and consider his other medical issues.

Calcutta HC declares null and void 2016 recruitment test for West Bengal govt sponsored, aided schools

The Calcutta High Court on Monday declared as null and void the recruitment process of State Level Selection Test-2016 (SLST) in West Bengal government-sponsored and aided schools, ordering cancellation of all appointments made through it.

Hubballi murder case to be transferred to CID, special court to be set up: Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Monday said his government has decided to hand over the Hubballi student murder case to the Crime Investigation Department and that a special court will be set up for its speedy disposal.

Spices Board examining Singapore,Hong Kong ban on MDH & Everest products over quality concern

Spices Board of India on Monday said that it is looking into the ban imposed by Hong Kong and Singapore on the sale of four spices-mix products of Indian brands MDH and Everest, which allegedly contain pesticide 'ethylene oxide' beyond permissible limits.

Virat Kohli fined 50% of match fees for IPL Code of Conduct breach

Star batter Virat Kohli was on Monday fined half of his match fees for showing dissent towards umpire's decision during Royal Challengers Bengaluru's IPL match against Kolkata Knight Riders.

'Normalisation of scores for CUET-UG, NET will be done away with from this year': UGC chief

Normalisation of scores for the Common University Entrance Test-UG and the National Eligibility Test is being done away with from this year, according to UGC Chief Jagadesh Kumar.

(Published 22 April 2024, 14:10 IST)
