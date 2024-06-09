DH Evening Brief: Modi sworn in as PM for third term; 10 dead as bus plunges into gorge in J&K after suspected terror attack

Narendra Modi sworn in as Prime Minister for third consecutive term
Prime Minister Narendra Modi was sworn in for a third consecutive term at the Rashtrapati Bhavan here on Sunday. Read more
10 dead as bus plunges into gorge in J&K's Reasi after suspected terror attack
In a tragic incident on Sunday evening, a bus carrying pilgrims to the Mata Vaishno Devi shrine plunged into a deep gorge in Reasi district of Jammu after a suspected terror attack, resulting in the death of at least 10 people and injuries to several others. Read more
Pandian quits active politics after BJD’s defeat
Exactly six months and 13 days after joining politics, former bureaucrat V K Pandian on Sunday announced his withdrawal from active politics and said he would keep Odisha in the core of his heart and Guru Naveen Babu in his breath. Read more
Modi Cabinet: 'Ready to wait,' says NCP as it turns down MoS berth, BJP promises remedial measures for ally
The tug of war over Cabinet berth in the new Narendra Modi government saw NCP on Sunday deciding not to take up a slot of Minister of State with independent charge offered by the BJP. Read more
Modi 3.0: Who's in the new council of ministers, and who's out
Hours before the government was to be sworn in, a video released by the government brought an end to speculations on who will be in the new council of ministers. Read more
MP woman's body cut into two pieces and stuffed in bags, found in train
The Government Railway Police (GRP) on Sunday recovered an unidentified woman's body cut into two pieces, with her hands and legs missing, and stuffed in two bags in a train in Madhya Pradesh's Indore city, an official said. Read more
Ved Lahoti from Delhi zone tops JEE-Advanced, scores highest ever marks
Ved Lahoti from the Delhi zone has topped the IIT entrance exam JEE-Advanced securing 355 out of 360 marks, the highest ever, officials said on Sunday. Read more
Lok Sabha to get LoP after 10 years, opposition hopes deputy speaker gets elected
With the I.N.D.I.A. bloc parties' numbers increasing in the 18th Lok Sabha, the lower house is set to get a leader of the opposition (LoP) after ten years, and opposition leaders also hope that a deputy speaker will be elected soon, a post that had been vacant for the last five years. Read more