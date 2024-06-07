DH Evening Brief: PM Modi asks NDA MPs not to fall prey to hoaxes about ministries, portfolios; Congress faces heat from allies

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday urged NDA MPs not to fall prey to hoaxes about ministries and portfolios and claimed the 'I.N.D.I. Alliance' could also indulge in spreading 'fake news' about such issues.
It is not just the BJP that will be facing pressure from its prominent partners, the main Opposition party Congress is also set to face troubles within the I.N.D.I.A. as resurgent allies in the running of the Opposition camp.
Narendra Modi will take oath as Prime Minister for the third time on Sunday, senior BJP leader Pralhad Joshi said here at the NDA parliamentary party meeting.
The Enforcement Directorate on Friday filed its reply on Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal's regular bail plea in the Delhi excise policy case and opposed the same, news agency ANI has said.
Benchmark equity indices Sensex and Nifty climbed over 2 per cent to settle at record closing high levels on Friday after the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) revised upwards the GDP growth projection to 7.2 per cent for 2024-25 from 7 per cent earlier.
Some farmer outfits on Friday threw their weight behind the CISF woman constable who allegedly slapped actor and BJP MP-elect Kangana Ranaut, saying the entire sequence leading to the incident needs to be properly investigated.
The CBI filed its final charge sheet on Friday in connection with land for jobs scam allegedly involving former railway minister Lalu Prasad and his family members, the officials said.
Bhavani Revanna, mother of former Hassan MP Prajwal Revanna, on Friday appeared before the Special Investigation Team (SIT) in connection with an abduction case following a direction from the Karnataka High Court, which granted her interim anticipatory bail earlier in the day.
Global firms are splurging on advertising for the upcoming cricket match between India and Pakistan held in the US, tapping into the spending power of the South Asian diaspora.
With no sign of progress in mediators' efforts to reach a ceasefire in the Gaza war, Israeli forces pounded Rafah from the air and ground overnight as tanks tried to advance further west, residents said.