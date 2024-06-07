Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindia

DH Evening Brief: PM Modi asks NDA MPs not to fall prey to hoaxes about ministries, portfolios; Congress faces heat from allies

Here are the top stories this evening.
DH Web Desk
Last Updated : 07 June 2024, 13:52 IST
Last Updated : 07 June 2024, 13:52 IST

Follow Us :

Comments

PM Modi asks NDA MPs not to fall prey to hoaxes about ministries, portfolios

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday urged NDA MPs not to fall prey to hoaxes about ministries and portfolios and claimed the 'I.N.D.I. Alliance' could also indulge in spreading 'fake news' about such issues.

Read more

Trouble not just for BJP but for Congress too from allies

It is not just the BJP that will be facing pressure from its prominent partners, the main Opposition party Congress is also set to face troubles within the I.N.D.I.A. as resurgent allies in the running of the Opposition camp.

Read more

Narendra Modi to take oath as PM for 3rd time on June 9, at 6 pm: Pralhad Joshi

Narendra Modi will take oath as Prime Minister for the third time on Sunday, senior BJP leader Pralhad Joshi said here at the NDA parliamentary party meeting.

Read more

Excise policy case: ED opposes Kejriwal's bail plea, court defers matter to June 14

The Enforcement Directorate on Friday filed its reply on Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal's regular bail plea in the Delhi excise policy case and opposed the same, news agency ANI has said.

Read more

Sensex, Nifty recover from election slump to end at record levels as RBI raises GDP growth projection

Benchmark equity indices Sensex and Nifty climbed over 2 per cent to settle at record closing high levels on Friday after the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) revised upwards the GDP growth projection to 7.2 per cent for 2024-25 from 7 per cent earlier.

Read more

Kangana Ranaut airport incident: Farmer outfits throw their weight behind CISF woman constable

Some farmer outfits on Friday threw their weight behind the CISF woman constable who allegedly slapped actor and BJP MP-elect Kangana Ranaut, saying the entire sequence leading to the incident needs to be properly investigated.

Read more

CBI files conclusive charge sheet against Lalu Prasad Yadav, others in land-for-job case

The CBI filed its final charge sheet on Friday in connection with land for jobs scam allegedly involving former railway minister Lalu Prasad and his family members, the officials said.

Read more

Prajwal Revanna's mother Bhavani appears before SIT after Karnataka High Court direction

Bhavani Revanna, mother of former Hassan MP Prajwal Revanna, on Friday appeared before the Special Investigation Team (SIT) in connection with an abduction case following a direction from the Karnataka High Court, which granted her interim anticipatory bail earlier in the day.

Read more

India-Pakistan clash could fetch $4,800 a second as cricket makes US push

Global firms are splurging on advertising for the upcoming cricket match between India and Pakistan held in the US, tapping into the spending power of the South Asian diaspora.

Read more

Israeli forces step up bombing of Rafah as tanks try to push west

With no sign of progress in mediators' efforts to reach a ceasefire in the Gaza war, Israeli forces pounded Rafah from the air and ground overnight as tanks tried to advance further west, residents said.

Read more

ADVERTISEMENT
Published 07 June 2024, 13:52 IST
India News

Follow us on :

Follow Us

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT