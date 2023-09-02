Home
Home

DH Evening Brief | Aditya-L1 lifts off successfully; Shah, Adhir in eight-member committee to examine 'One nation, one election'

Here are the top stories this evening.
Last Updated 02 September 2023, 13:15 IST

<div class="paragraphs"><p> Aditya-L1, lifts off from the Satish Dhawan Space Centre in Sriharikota.</p></div>

Aditya-L1, lifts off from the Satish Dhawan Space Centre in Sriharikota.

Credit: PTI Photo

India's first solar spacecraft, Aditya-L1, lifts off; mission successful, says ISRO

India’s first space-based mission to the Sun, Aditya-L1, took off successfully from the second launch pad of Satish Dhawan Space Centre in Sriharikota on Saturday, nine days after the country’s ambitious Chandrayaan-3 made a safe and soft landing on the unexplored south polar region of the Moon.
Read more

<div class="paragraphs"><p>Union Home Minister Amit Shah speaks during a programme</p></div>

Union Home Minister Amit Shah speaks during a programme

Credit: PTI Photo

Amit Shah, Adhir Ranjan in eight-member committee formed by Centre to examine 'One nation, one election'

Government of India on Saturday constituted an 8-member committee to examine ‘One nation, One election’.
Read more

<div class="paragraphs"><p>Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot.&nbsp; </p></div>

Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot. 

Credit: PTI Photo

A Special Investigation Team (SIT) has been formed to probe the alleged assault of a 21-year-old tribal woman in Rajasthan's Pratapgarh, Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot said on Saturday.
Read more

<div class="paragraphs"><p>Jet Airways founder Naresh Goyal. </p></div>

Jet Airways founder Naresh Goyal.

(Photo by Reuters)

Jet Airways founder Naresh Goyal sent to ED custody till September 11

Jet Airways founder and chairman Naresh Goyal on Saturday was sent to ED custody by the PMLA court till September 11 in a money laundering case. ED had sought 14 days of custody.
Read more

<div class="paragraphs"><p>The Balasore train tragedy site. </p></div>

The Balasore train tragedy site.

Credit: Reuters Photo

CBI files chargesheet against 3 arrested railway officials in Balasore train accident

CBI has filed charge sheet against three arrested railway officials in the Balasore train accident.
Read more

Your one-stop guide to decoding ISRO's Aditya-L1 mission

India’s first space-based mission to study the Sun launched on Saturday at 11:50 am from the Satish Dhawan Space Centre in Sriharikota.
Read more

<div class="paragraphs"><p>Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot.</p></div>

Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot.

Credit: PTI File Photo

Rajasthan HC issues show-cause notice to CM Gehlot on plea against 'corruption' in judiciary remark

A division bench of the Rajasthan High Court on Saturday issued a show-cause notice to Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on a PIL seeking suo moto criminal contempt proceedings against him.
Read more

<div class="paragraphs"><p>Gyanvapi mosque in Varanasi.</p></div>

Gyanvapi mosque in Varanasi.

Credit: PTI File Photo

Gyanvapi mosque case: ASI seeks eight weeks' time for scientific survey

The Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) has sought eight weeks' time for the scientific survey of Gyanvapi Mosque in Varanasi, according to ANI.
Read more

<div class="paragraphs"><p>Uday Kotak file photo.</p></div>

Uday Kotak file photo.

Credit: PTI file photo

Uday Kotak steps down as CEO of Kotak Mahindra Bank

Uday Kotak has stepped down as the MD and CEO of Kotak Mahindra Bank.
Read more

Your one-stop guide to decoding ISRO's Aditya-L1 mission

India’s first space-based mission to study the Sun launched on Saturday at 11:50 am from the Satish Dhawan Space Centre in Sriharikota.
Read more

<div class="paragraphs"><p>Babar Azam with Virat Kohli.</p></div>

Babar Azam with Virat Kohli.

Credit: x/@cricketpakcompk

India vs Pakistan: Cricketers' bonhomie eases the edge

Virat Kohli walked up to Haris Rauf and they hugged each other and exchanged a few words and laughter. Perhaps, they were having a bit of a joke about those two sixes on a starry Melbourne night last year.
Read more

<div class="paragraphs"><p>Board of Control for Cricket in India.</p></div>

Board of Control for Cricket in India.

Credit: Reuters

Viacom18 secures exclusive media rights for BCCI domestic & international cricket in India for Rs 5,963 crore

Leading media & entertainment firm Viacom18 on Saturday said it has bagged streaming and broadcast rights for all domestic and international cricket in India for five years from September 2023 to March 2028 for a consideration of Rs 5,963 crore.
Read more

(Published 02 September 2023, 13:15 IST)
