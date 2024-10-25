Director General of Health Services writes to States, UTs as air pollution worsens

<p>Director General of Health Services Dr Atul Goel wrote a letter on Friday to states and United Territories regarding rise in air pollution and preparedness for it, reported <em>ANI</em>.</p>.<p>"As you may be aware, air pollution has recently become a serious health challenge, with the AQI (Air Quality Index) in certain state/UTs reaching moderate to poor levels. This may even worsen considering the upcoming festive season and onset of winter," he wrote in the letter.</p><p><em>More to follow...</em></p>