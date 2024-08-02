DMK MP suggests public-private partnership model for weather forecasting

India can better prepare for future extreme weather events and reduce losses by using a PPP model, she said.

There are numerous well-known companies which utilize artificial intelligence, machine learning, big data analysis and proprietary models with their own sensor networks.

"Therefore, I urge the government to establish a PPP model for weather forecasting, which is very essential for India's progress in the coming decades and must take place immediately," the DMK MP said.

In his Zero Hour mention, BJP MP Maharaja Sanajaoba Leishemba made a demand to expedite the ongoing infrastructure work for the national sports university in Manipur.

In recognising Manipur's contribution in games and sports, he said the central government has taken a historic decision to establish a world-class national sports university in Manipur.

"This will be the first of its kind in the nation."

Leishemba further said even after getting adequate land for construction the progress of infrastructural construction and other related activities are very slow.

"There may be many reasons for this delay, but it should be expedited at any cost in the interest of our sportspersons across the nation.

"So, I humbly ask the union government and the ministry concerned to expedite the ongoing constructural work of national sports university so that it may be fully functional at the earliest," the BJP MP said.

The first national sports university of the country has been allocated to the northeast state of Manipur at a total sanctioned cost of Rs 643.34 crore.

Ramji Lal Suman (SP) talked about the 300 years old shoe industry in Agra (Uttar Pradesh) which is there since the time of Mughals.

He made a demand to abolish tax on manufacturing of shoes as well as simplification of rules in the shoes industry for the growth of the segment as well as the scores of people employed in the sector.