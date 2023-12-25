Doctors body welcomes proposed regulator exclusively for health insurance

New Delhi: The Association of Healthcare Providers India (AHPI) has lauded the Ministry of Finance for contemplating setting up an independent regulator for health insurance.

The ministries of finance and health are in discussions over the need for a sector watchdog to help achieve the IRDAI Vision 2047.

The AHPI, representing a vast majority of private sector hospitals in the country, is also represented on the IRDAI advisory for the healthcare sector.

In an official letter, the AHPI said, "This is a welcome move as making healthcare available, accessible and affordable has been resolved by the present government."