Does I.N.D.I.A bloc support remarks by DMK MP on 'hindi heartland states': Piyush Goyal

Unwilling to relent to the objections, Goyal hit back asking, “Do you support the statement of a member made in this House yesterday. Do I.N.D.I.A alliance members support the statement of that member?”.

Goyal, however, did not take the name of DMK member D N V Senthil Kumar who had made the controversial remarks.

While participating in the debate on the Jammu & Kashmir Reorganization (Amendment) Bill in Lok Sabha on Tuesday, Kumar said the BJP can win elections only in the Hindi heartland states and not in South India.

While the DMK member's comments against Hindi heartland states were expunged by the Lok Sabha Speaker later, they sparked controversy with several members across party lines condemning the MP and a video of his speech going viral on social media. Facing flak, he later apologized.

Goyal said 81.35 crore people in the country are now getting free foodgrains under the Pradhan Mantri (PM) Garib Kalyan Anna Yojana. “The scheme is implemented across India under 100 per cent funding by the central government for the lower incoming families,” Goyal said.

The minister said the state governments have informed that no one in the country has died in the recent past due to hunger.

When Congress leader in Lok Sabha Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury objected to Goyal's remarks, the minister asked whether the former was in pain since the poor of the country are getting free foodgrains.

Taking a jibe at Chowdhury, Goyal said the Congress could not even fulfil its promise of providing 10 kg free foodgrains to the people of Karnataka and was giving only half of it.

Replying to another question, Goyal said the system of lodging consumer complaints and getting their problems resolved has been made robust and simple and now any consumer can register his or her complaints 12 hours a day through the single dedicated number 1915.