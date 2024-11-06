Home
Donald Trump is very tough on China which is good for India, says Shashi Tharoor

Tharoor, however also flagged concerns on immigration and trade with Trump coming to power and noted that the US leader has a "transactional attitude" on many matters.
PTI
Last Updated : 06 November 2024, 13:03 IST

Published 06 November 2024, 13:03 IST
India NewsUnited StatesChinaDonald TrumpShashi TharoorUS Presidential Elections

