<p>New Delhi: Prime Minister <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/narendra-modi">Narendra Modi </a>on Sunday warned people against misuse of antibiotics, saying it is a matter of concern following studies showing that such medicines are proving ineffective against many diseases.</p><p>In his last 'Mann Ki Baat' of the year, he said antibiotics are not medicines that should be taken mindlessly and should be used only on the advice of a doctor.</p><p>Referring to a recent report by the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), he said it has come to light that antibiotics are proving ineffective against many diseases like pneumonia and urinary tract infection.</p><p>He said the report noted that the major reason for this is people's indiscriminate use of antibiotics. "This is a matter of great concern for all of us," he said.</p><p>"Nowadays, people have started believing that just taking a pill would cure all their problems. This is the reason, diseases and infections are proving to be too strong for these antibiotics. I urge all of you to refrain from using medicines at your own discretion," he said.</p><p>Modi said it is especially important when it comes to antibiotics and "I would simply say: medicines require guidance, and antibiotics require doctors. This practice will prove to be very helpful in improving your health."</p>