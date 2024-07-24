Earnings from income tax are not used for infrastructure, but for paying interests of Modi govt's debt: TMC MP Saket Gokhale

Gokhale then claims, "Essentially, not a single penny of the income tax paid by the hard-working middle-class is going towards any infrastructure, help for the poor, or even development work."

The Rajya Sabha MP also highlighted the fact that "revenue from personal income tax is 19% which is HIGHER than revenue from corporate taxes which is 17%."

"The Indian middle-class is paying more money in income taxes than large corporations," Gokhale further added.

"And we're not even counting the bloodsucking GST & other taxes that every person has to pay in addition to income tax. It is a SHAME that the middle-class is being bled dry by the Modi Govt merely to pay interest on Govt's loans," his post also read.

"It is a matter of plain cruelty that the hardworking middle-class citizens of our country are being looted by the Modi Govt without getting absolutely ANYTHING in return," the TMC MP said in his post.