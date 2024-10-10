East Asia Summit an opportunity to further deepen engagement with ASEAN countries: PM Modi

<p>New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday expressed confidence that his visit to Laos to attend the ASEAN-India and East Asia summits will further deepen engagement with ASEAN countries.</p><p>In his departure statement, Modi noted that India is marking a decade of Act East policy this year.</p><p>"I will join the ASEAN leaders to review progress in our Comprehensive Strategic Partnership and chart the future direction of our cooperation," the prime minister said.</p><p>The East Asia Summit will provide an opportunity to deliberate on the challenges to peace, stability and prosperity in the Indo-Pacific region, he said.</p>.Prime Minister Narendra Modi to visit Laos on October 10-11; to attend ASEAN summit.<p>Modi said India shared close cultural and civilisation ties with the region, including with Lao PDR, which are enriched by a shared heritage of Buddhism and Ramayana.</p><p>"I look forward to my meetings with the Lao PDR leadership to further strengthen our bilateral ties," he said.</p><p>Modi is visiting Lao PDR at the invitation of Prime Minister Sonexay Siphandone to participate in the 21st ASEAN-India and the 19th East Asia summits.</p>