East Asia Summit an opportunity to further deepen engagement with ASEAN countries: PM Modi

Modi said India shared close cultural and civilisation ties with the region, including with Lao PDR, which are enriched by a shared heritage of Buddhism and Ramayana.
PTI
Last Updated : 10 October 2024, 02:29 IST

Published 10 October 2024, 02:29 IST
India NewsWorld newsNarendra ModiASEAN

